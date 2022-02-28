Mr. John Paul McClure, 44, of Tullahoma died Feb. 23, 2022, at his home.
Mr. McClure was born Jan. 27, 1978, in Huntsville, Ala., and was a loving husband, son and uncle. He loved to play guitar music and collecting antique toys. He is preceded in death by wife Marie Weddington McClure.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 3, at 11 a.m. with Tony Gomillion officiating. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include parents, Wayne and Jane Kilburn McClure of Pulaski; brother Philip Wayne McClure and wife MaDonna of Pulaski; niece Sarah Jane McClure of Pulaski; nephew Charlie McClure of Pulaski; and uncle Gene Kilburn of Pulaski.
