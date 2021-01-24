Mr. John Paul Minatra, 88, died Jan. 16, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Minatra was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Bunker Hill. He loved spending time outdoors gardening, enjoyed cooking and was an avid baseball fan. He is preceded in death by parents, Clay and Pearl Minatra; wife Patricia Young Minatra; sisters, Hester Markham, Marthadean Jones, Melvie Minatra; and brothers, Bennett Minatra, Howard (Bubba) Minatra, Clay Minatra Jr., Wendell Minatra, Wayne Minatra, Rayburn Minatra.
Memorial services were Jan. 23 at Giles Memory Gardens.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or the Beech Hill High School Reunion Fund, c/o Cindy Mitchell, 1011 Gayla Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughter Paula Pardue and husband Lewis of Prattville, Ala.; granddaughters, Casey Thornton and husband Terry of Montgomery, Ala., Carrie Withers and husband Bobby of Trussville, Ala.; grandson Thomas Pardue of Jacksonville, Ala.; great-grandchildren, Emily Ann Withers, Ayden Withers, Gabriella Thornton; nieces, Barbara Gregory of Mt. Juliet, Mary Beth Minatra, Janice Braly, both of Pulaski; and nephews, Michael Minatra of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Mark Minatra of Florence, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.