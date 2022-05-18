Mr. John Randall (Randy) Rogers, 56, of Pulaski died May 17, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Rogers was born Sept. 26, 1965, in Pulaski. He was a 1983 graduate of Giles County High School. He worked as a satellite technician for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his animals and always loved to fish. He is preceded in death by father Bobby Rogers, brother-in-law John Jackson III and niece Courtney Rogers.
Visitation will bee Thursday, May 19, from 2-4 p.m. at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Burial will follow in Hastings Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter, Kailee Rogers and Casey Bruner of Powell, Tenn.; mother Doris Rogers of Pulaski; brother Steve Rogers and wife Tammy of Ardmore, Ala.; sister Lisa Jackson of Union Springs, Ala.; nieces and nephews, Blake Rogers and wife Nikki, Kristen Cheek and husband Eric, John (Johnny) Jackson IV, Katelyn Jackson; special friend Julie Eubank-Hougland of Pulaski; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
