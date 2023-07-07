Mr. John Ray Simpkins, 55, of Minor Hill died July 5, 2023.
Mr. Simpkins was born March 10, 1968, and was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He enjoyed working in the construction field and doing automotive body work. He loved spending time outdoors, exploring the woods and hunting; he was an avid fisherman who wore camouflage every day. He enjoyed listening to old school rock-n-roll and was a huge Alabama fan. He is preceded in death by father Jerry Blaine Bryan Simpkins Sr.; and grandparents, Elvis and Ruby Hicks, and John and Enola Simpkins.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 10, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating.
Survivors include mother Rachel Simpkins of Minor Hill; brother Bryan Simpkins and wife Diana of Moulton, Ala.; sisters, Elaine Eychner and husband Roger of Chapel Hill, Michelle Spry and husband Jerry of Athens, Ala.; sons, Jerry Simpkins and wife Ashley, David Simpkins, all of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Bentley Simpkins, Kinzly Simpkins, Diesel Simpkins; dog Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.