Mr. John Robert Kimbrough, 69, of Pulaski died Jan. 1, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Kimbrough was born Aug. 18, 1951, and was a United States Army Veteran. He is preceded in death by parents, Otis and Edna Kimbrough Sr.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at New Zion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to New Zion Cemetery Fund, c/o Jeff Tarpley, 518 Pickens Road, Lynnville, TN 38472; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include wife of 50 years Barbara Journey Kimbrough; sons, Jason Kimbrough and wife Ghana, Jamie Kimbrough and wife Stephanie, all of Pulaski; daughter Becky Garner and husband Bubba, both of Pulaski; brothers, Otis Kimbrough Jr. and wife June of Prospect, Ronnie Kimbrough and wife Barbara, Danny Kimbrough and wife Renetta, Jack Kimbrough and wife Sandy, all of Pulaski; sisters Ann Chapman of Tullahoma, Margaret McCoy and husband Chuck of Florida, Yvonne Steel and husband Don of Lynnville, Cindy Reedus of Pulaski; grandchildren, TaraJayne Lewis, Kody Kimbrough, Tyler Kimbrough, Kaylee Kimbrough, Addison Garner, Jonathan Garner; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Lewis, Lacey Pickett; siblings-in-law, Steve and Joyce Gowan, Ronnie and Hattie Bledsoe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
