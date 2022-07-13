Mr. John Thomas Yokley Jr., 94, died July 12, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Yokley was born Sept. 25, 1927, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was married 73 years to his high school sweetheart Mary Katherine. He served on the Giles Farmers Co-Op Board of Directors, Farm Bureau Board of Directors and was a lifelong member of Lynnville Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time working on the farm and being with his family. He is preceded in death by parents, John Thomas Sr. and Lucille Yokley; wife Mary Katherine Yokley; and sister Josephine Connelly.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 16, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Avalon Hospice, 100 Covey Drive #210, Franklin, TN 37067; or Maplewood Cemetery, 500 Ballentine St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include son Jack Yokley and wife Sherrie of Pulaski; daughter Karen Farley and husband Steve of Dunlap; grandchildren, Clint Schrader and wife Megan, John Yokley and wife Arianna, Thomas Yokley; great-grandchildren, Heath Schrader, Ben Schrader, Natalie Schrader, John Samual Yokley Jr.; and sister Jean Ervin of Murfreesboro.
