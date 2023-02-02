Mr. John Thurman Miller, 86, of Goodspring died Jan. 8, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Miller was born Dec. 3, 1936, in Pulaski. He was an Army veteran and retired from Red Stone Arsenal. He is preceded in death by parents, Ensley Wiley and Rose Bee Helton Miller; brothers, Leroy Miller, David Miller, Wayne Miller; and sisters, Helen Sloan and Jewell Faye Moore.
Funeral services were Feb. 1 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Jackie Miller of Goodspring, Timmy Miller, Danny Miller, both of Pulaski; brother James Miller of Pulaski; and six grandchildren.
