Mr. John Wayne (Red) Miles, 89, of Hendersonville, died Sept. 1, 2020.
Mr. Miles was born Aug. 30, 1931. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Davidson County Metro Government after many years of dedicated service. “RedMan” had a big heart and enjoyed helping others. He was loved and will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, George Butler and Effie Miles; brothers, George Ed Miles, Dean Miles, Jerry Miles; and son Stanley Miles.
Graveside services with Jeff Lake officiating were Sept. 4 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery with full military honors.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 463 Big Dry Creek Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife of 68 years Zina Hindman Miles; sister Sandra Cole; brother Ronnie Miles; children, Tracey Miles, Sharon Miles Deering; grandchildren, Tyler Miles, Greyson Miles, Connor Deering, Carson Deering; and great-grandson Gatlin Miles.
