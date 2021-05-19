Mr. John William (Bill) Horn, 73, died May 15, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Horn was born Dec. 15, 1947, in Alexandria, La. He was retired from Pulaski Electric System. He loved Jesus with all of his heart and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He faithfully attended The Well Church of God with his family. He was a loyal supporter of UT sports, especially football. He was an avid reader and enjoyed westerns and classic films. He is preceded in death by parents, Albert Wade and Ruth Christine Hancock Horn Jr.; and brother Robert (Bob) Horn.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m. with Jason Sharpe officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Frankewing Cemetery with Erich Hacks officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Frankewing Cemetery, c/o Debbie Braden, 457 Chicken Creek Road, Frankewing, TN 38459.
Survivors include wife of 47 years Donna Locker Horn of Pulaski; sons, John Taylor Horn and wife Katie of Murfreesboro, William Lee Horn and wife Alysia of Hendersonville; daughter Dorothy Christine Horn of Pulaski; and grandchildren, Amelia Horn, Harper Horn, William Horn and Elliot Horn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.