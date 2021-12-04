Mr. Johnnie Dale Thompson Sr., 61, died Dec. 2, 2021.
Mr. Thompson was born Aug. 21, 1960, in Nashville, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved spending time riding. He also enjoyed camping and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by father John Clifford Thompson; grandparents, Ezra and Dimple Thompson, Hosea and Bessie Kilpatrick; several aunts and uncles; and three cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1-4 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife of 42 years Diane Thompson of Pulaski; son Johnny Thompson Jr. and wife Doris of Pulaski; daughter Tina Rose and husband Dustin of Liberty Hill; mother Rosie Thompson of Pulaski; brother Bobby Thompson and wife Linda of Goodspring; grandchildren, Rose Thompson, Kari Thompson, Tobias Thompson, Raylan Rose, Julia Mae Rose; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
