Mr. Jonathan Fitzgerald Jenkins, 49, died Jan. 27, 2023.
Mr. Jenkins was born March 8, 1973, in Pulaski, was loved by everyone he met and was the perfect son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. While in high school, he gave his life to the Lord and was baptized by Apostle Stanley Garrett at First Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Giles County High in 1991, attended Motlow State Community College and, in 1996, graduated from Austin Peay with a degree in public administration. He was a sports lover; he played soccer, football and was an avid basketball player. He exuded excitement on the court with his gravity-defying dunks and astonishing skillset. He shared his love for the game and skills as a coach at Bacone College in Muskogee, Okla. He then attended Martin Methodist College, obtained a degree in education and most recently taught special education at Lyles Middle School in Garland, Texas. He had a big personality, loved people and never met a stranger. Throughout his basketball career, he accumulated numerous friends from everywhere, and still remained in contact with his childhood friends. He spent his final years in Texas, refereeing, teaching and being the best father to his son, who was the center of his world. He is preceded in death by grandparents, the Rev. Horace and Kathleen Marks, William and Berniece Jenkins, Henry and Nettie Nolen; and sister Angie Byrd.
Funeral services were Feb. 11 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include beloved son Jalen Jenkins of Garland, Texas; mother LaVerne Jenkins Nolen and husband Jerry of Pulaski; father William Larry Marks Lakenheath and wife Anne of England; sisters, Kim Byrd of Pulaski, Sheryl Marks of Hutschenhausen, Germany; stepsisters,
Tammy Perry and husband Donald, Patricia Nolen; stepbrothers, Timothy Nolen, Jerry Nolen; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
