Mr. Jonathan (Jon) Lee Alsup II, 32, of Pulaski died Feb. 7, 2022 in that city.
Mr. Alsup was born Dec. 21, 1989, in Pulaski, and was a loving son, grandson, brother, father and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his friends watching sports. He was a loyal person who would do anything for his friends and family. He is preceded in death by grandparents, James A. and Lydia Sue Wells; uncle Wayne Robinson and cousin Joseph Shelton.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Briley Reagan Shelton, Hallie Belle Alsup; father Jon Alsup of Columbia; mother Tracey Wells Chapman of Pulaski; grandparents, Dennon and Joye Alsup of Pulaski; brothers, Nathan Alsup, Chase Hedgecoth, Private Daniel Hedgecoth, all of Pulaski; sister Mackenzie Alsup Hand of Loretta; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.