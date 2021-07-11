Mr. Jonathan Lee Thornton, 32, died July 7, 2021, in Nashville.
Mr. Thornton was born Dec. 22, 1988. He loved his work as a material handler and loved to fish. He attended Giles County High School and was a loving father of two wonderful sons. He is preceded in death by grandmother Juanita Graves and grandfathers, Albert Thornton and John O’Malley.
Visitation is today (Sunday) from 2-5 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Monday, July 12, at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Goodspring.
Survivors include mother, Sherry Lynn O’Malley of Nashville; father Don Wayne Thornton of Pulaski; brothers, Brandon O’Malley of Nashville, Daniel Braxton Thornton of Pulaski; sons, Austin Brody Pullen, Walker Lee Thornton, both of Columbia; best friend Brittany Pullen; and
aunts and uncles.
