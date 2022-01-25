Mr. Jose Antonio (Tony) Nunez, 66, of Pulaski died Jan. 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Nunez was born June 10, 1955, in Cuba, and was a loving husband and father. He was an Air Force veteran who loved cooking, grilling, gardening, fishing and especially loved Auburn Football. War Eagle! He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 29, from 1-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include wife Laura Nunez of Pulaski; son Erik Nunez of Pulaski; father-in-law Don Lopp of Lawrenceburg; and many wonderful friends.
