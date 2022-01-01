Mr. Joseph Allen (Top) Thompson, 81, died Dec. 18, 2021.
Mr. Thompson was born Oct. 10, 1940, in Aspen Hill. He graduated high school in May 1957 at age 16. He and Doug Simmons were the first blacks to be hired at Genesco. He then worked at a car garage before he was drafted into the United States Army Nov. 14, 1963. He served for three years in the U.S. Army and two years and 11 months in the Army Reserves. He was a Vietnam War veteran. After military life, he married Tondeleria Thomas in October 1968. He drove metropolitan city buses for many years in Washington, D.C. before retiring to Tennessee. He continued to share his mechanical skills throughout his entire life. He is preceded in death by parents, Allen Thompson and Amy Katherine Allen Thompson; brother Henry M. Bryant; and cousin and caretaker William Otis Bryant.
Memorial services were Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Paul Aspen Hill A.M.E. Church. Burial was in Aspen Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include loving daughters, Tondeleria Allenette Thompson of Aurora, Colo., Burnetta Yvette Robertson of Temple Hills, Md.; grandchildren, Albany Montgomery, Avery Montgomery, both of Temple Hills, Md.; sister Frances Neal and husband Joe of Pulaski; several siblings in Indianapolis; cousins, Nedra Mixon of Chicago, Mary Katherine Addison of Murfreesboro; nephew Timothy Neal and wife Shandra of Christiana; favorite niece Mechele Neal Williamson and husband Vincent of Nashville; and a host of devoted family and friends.
