Mr. Joseph (Joe) Allen Woodard, 82, of Lynnville died July 2, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Woodard was born Feb. 2, 1939, in Lynnville and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was a member of Lynnville Church of Christ. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He enjoyed fishing and farming. He always supported his family’s athletic activities and always put family first. He is preceded in death by wife Beverly Whitworth Woodard; son Joseph Anthony (Tony) Woodard; parents, JD and Effie Compton Woodard; sisters-in-law, Eva Woodard, Julia (JuJu) Whitworth, Elaine Compton, Betty Jean Hastings and husband Billy, Mary Crabtree and husband Stokely; and brothers-in-law, Troy Whitworth and wife Wynell, William Whitworth and wife Katherine, Perry Whitworth and wife Sue, Joe Taylor, Wayne White and Dempsey Holder.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Milton Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Lynnville Church of Christ, 1540 Main St. Lynnville, TN 38472.
Survivors include daughters, Terri Atkinson and husband Steve of Centerville, Tracy Armstrong and husband Darrell of Pulaski; son Ted Woodard and wife Sinia of Lynnville; grandchildren, Jessica Hickerson and husband Jonathan, Joseph Woodard and wife Dana, Jamie Burns, Whit Folsom and wife Trinity, Elissa O’Gorman and husband Travis, Cassie Redman and husband Garold, Brittany Armstrong, Toni Darra Armstrong, Amber Woodard, Hannah Woodard, Shana Woodard; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Helton, Mildred Story and husband Don, Lillian Fox and husband Sam; brothers, Jack Woodard and wife Alice, Jerry Woodard and wife Alpha; sisters-in-law, Faye Taylor, Rebecca Holder; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
