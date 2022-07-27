Mr. Joseph Bradley (JB) Potts Jr., 92, died July 24, 2022, at AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski.
Mr. Potts was born June 21, 1930, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He spent his life in service to God, family, country and his community. He married the love of his life, Ann Hardy Potts, in 1948, and they enjoyed 72 years of marriage before her death in 2020. He was an active member of Ephesus Church of Christ and served as an elder for many years. The couple were a bright light to all who knew them. They mentored young families and sought to be an example of Christian values. He served his country during the Korean War as the crew chief of C-124 aircraft at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. After returning home, he worked for the State of Tennessee, farmed, raised cattle and milked cows. During his life, his service to the community never wavered. In 2004, he received the Distinguished Leader Award from Farm Bureau. In 2009, he was recognized for his outstanding services to Giles County. He served on the Board of Directors for Giles Farmers Co-op and the Giles County Senior Citizens. He also served as a county commissioner for two terms, president of Farm Bureau and was a dedicated coach. He loved nothing more than sitting down for a meal prepared by his wife and spending time with family and friends. His hobbies included playing cards, dominos and watching the Atlanta Braves. He is preceded in death by wife Ann Hardy Potts; parents, J B Potts Sr. and Mae Garrett Potts; sister Virginia Widner; and brother Herman Potts.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 28, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Ephesus Church of Christ, c/o Bennie Birdsong, 505 Morrow Lane, Pulaski TN 38478; or a charity of your choice.
Survivors include daughter Lisa Patterson and husband Jamie of Pulaski; son Joe Potts of Nashville; grandchildren, Henry Patterson and wife Kristan, Joseph Patterson and wife Jessica, Merrianne Landers and husband Ty, Elisabeth Patterson, Kennedy Potts, Raleigh Potts, Maxwell Potts; great-grandchildren, Hank Patterson, Charlotte Patterson, Nora Patterson, Hudson Patterson; brother Larry Potts and wife Marion of Pennsylvania; and sister Marie Pope of Prattville, Ala.
