Mr. Joseph Chad Pitts, 38, died Aug. 27, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Pitts was born May 2, 1983, in Nashville, and was a loving father, brother and son who enjoyed spending time with his children and family. He was a hard worker who enjoyed carpentry and electrical work. He is preceded in death by father Arthur Robberson; stepfather Bobby Joe McNeil; grandmother Mary Ann Uselton and stepbrother Joey McNeil.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Patricia McNeil of Pulaski; daughters, Ave Skye Pitts, Abbey Elizabeth Pitts, both of Pulaski; son Austin Morrow of Pulaski; brother Billy Pitts and wife Elizabeth of Indiana; stepsisters, Cindy McNeil, Susie McNeil, both of Alabama; stepbrother Tim McNeil of Alabama; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.