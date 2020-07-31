Mr. Joseph Clay Hardin, 90, of Pulaski died July 29, 2020.
Mr. Hardin was born Dec. 12, 1929, in Sevierville. Coach Hardin, as many knew him, was a retired teacher, principal and coach. He graduated from Carson Newman with a bachelor’s degree and received a Master’s +45 from Peabody at Vanderbilt University. After he served in the Air Force, he began his teaching career at George Wythe (Va.) HS. Upon moving to Pulaski, he served as football/basketball coach and principal of GCHS, athletic director and basketball coach at Martin Methodist College and men’s basketball coach at Athens State College. He was inducted into the Sevierville High School Athletic Hall of Fame, MMC Athletic Hall of Fame, and TSSAA Hall of fame. He will always be remembered for his service to the community and the students he impacted. He is preceded in death by parents, Sanders Hardin and Edith McConkey Hardin; wives, Martha Judd McMahon Woods Hardin, Mary Dolores Cathcart Townsend Hardin; brother Jack Hardin; and sisters, Nita Bowling and Margaretta Clayton.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 1, from noon-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Peirce Funeral Home and Crematory. People are repectfully asked to maintain movement in the visitation line and refrain from physical contact.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include sons, Scott Hardin and wife Susan of Brentwood, Steve Woods and wife Anissa of Houston, Texas, Bobby Townsend of Pulaski; daughter Cathy Laxson and husband Barry of Pulaski; grandchildren, Tatum Hardin, Fate Hardin, Sanders Hardin, Jack Woods, Allie Woods, Megan Smith, Jackson Townsend, Parker Townsend, Morgan Townsend, Whitt Laxson, Meredith Garvin, Courtney Fay; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
