Mr. Joseph Lee Walker, 37, of Pulaski died July 9, 2022.
Mr. Walker was born Sept. 22, 1984, in Dunedin, Fla., and was a loving son, grandson and brother. In his free time, he enjoyed working on trucks and fishing. He loved his dogs, Dobie and Akasha, dearly. He is preceded in death by father Donald Lee Walker.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at New Providence Church of Christ.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Marie Bradford and husband Sammy of Minor Hill; brother James Witty of Shelbyville; sisters, Sara Bledsoe and husband William of Shelbyville, Katelyn Reynolds of Lewisburg; and grandmothers, Virginia Smiley of Alabama and Gene Walker of Florida.
