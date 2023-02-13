Mr. Joseph Madden (JM) Hagood Jr., 96, died Feb. 8, 2023, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Hagood was born March 18, 1926, in Lawrenceburg. He served in the 6th infantry in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a 32nd degree Mason. He enjoyed working as an insurance salesman for many years and never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by wife Mary Eliza Pierce Hagood; parents, Joseph Madden and Louise Mae Moore Hagood Sr.; and sister-in-law Peggy Pierce.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include good friends, JB and Nettie Higgins; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
