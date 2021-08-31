Mr. Joseph Michael Travis, 45, of Athens, Ala., died Aug. 28, 2021.
Mr. Travis was born Dec. 23,1975, in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by father Harold Wayne Travis Sr.; grandmother Katie Mae Travis; grandfathers, Dewey Claunch, Ray Taz Burean Hayes; and stepfather Terry Wayne (Foo-Foo) Helton.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 1-3 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. with Terry Bolden officiating. Burial will be in Gatlin Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Ashley Dawn Travis, Candice Brook Travis; mother Catherine Gwynn Claunch; brothers, Jason Daniel Travis, Harold Wayne Travis Jr. and wife Rhonda, Kevin Dean Travis and wife Renee; grandchildren, Aiden Coy Travis, Mazlynn Grace Nickins; a host of nieces and nephews; and significant other Tammy Elder.
