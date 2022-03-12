Mrs. Josephine Simmons Gordon, 82, died March 2, 2022.
Mrs. Gordon was born April 13, 1939, in Pulaski, one of 11 children born to her parents. She graduated from Bridgeforth High School, received an associates degree from Pulaski Area Vocational School and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her medical career began as an office manager for the late Dr. D.M. Spotwood. As a nurse, she was known and loved in Pulaski and Giles County as an extremely caring, knowledgeable and effective helper. She worked in the emergency room, as a floor and pediatric nurse at Giles County Hospital; as a Home Health Care Nurse for NHC; and her after-retirement position with Ivy Crest. At an early age, she confessed Christ and joined Dixon Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was a sustaining member, serving faithfully in many capacities until she became ill. Her multitude of friends knew they could count on “Missie” in times of need. She was also a member of The Eastern Star and Women on a Mission. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Mary Myers Simmons; husband James Fletcher Gordon; brother William T. Simmons; and sisters, Rena Sherrill, Leona Olds, Magnolia Roy and Barbara Ann Simmons.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include extremely devoted and caring daughter Christa Marlez Gordon; brother Dwayne Simmons; sisters, Thelma Johnson, Christine Hicks and husband Grady, Felecia Mitchell, Ada Simmons Hill, Mary Simmons; many caring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; very devoted cousin and caretaker Barbara Johnson; and other caretakers.
