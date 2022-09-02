Mrs. Josephine Thornton Solomon, 81, of Pulaski died Aug. 31, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Solomon was born April 12, 1941, in Coffee Pot Community of Limestone County, Ala. She was a member of Ardmore Church of Christ and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by loving husband William Frank Solomon; parents, Vadis Erskin and Ora Ruth Malone Thornton; sisters, Margie Birdwell, Ann Patterson, Corene Thornton; and brother Curtis Thornton.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220.
Survivors include children, Carmie Johnston and husband Kevin of Carthage, Sherry Fogg of Pulaski, Dawn Cryer and husband Scott of Nashville, Greg Solomon and wife Brittney of Florence, Ala.; sister Barbara Birdsong and husband Bennie of Pulaski; grandchildren, Cameron, Heather, Brandon, Hanna, Matthew, Joshua, Lillie, Preston; and great-grandchildren, Ally, Lyla, Baylor, Willa, Harper, Vivienne and Sebastian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.