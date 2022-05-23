Mr. Joshua Daniel Kirkpatrick, 33, of Pulaski died May 20, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Kirkpatrick was born Feb. 21, 1989, in St. Peters, Mo., and was a loving husband, father, son, brother and the best uncle. He was the owner of Kirkpatrick Homes and co-owner of Kitchen 218. Previous to this, he was a youth minister and a worship leader, with his mother, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He had a contagious smile and loved to dance and sing. He enjoyed playing jokes on everyone in the family and would often dress up and surprise everyone with a new costume. He was full of life and loved his family more than anything in the world. He never met a stranger and he touched everyone he met. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Kenneth and Katherine Brantley, Claud and Oma Kirkpatrick; and aunt Patricia Hon.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 26, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Danielle Kirkpatrick of Pulaski; daughter Kelley-Jo Nicole Kirkpatrick of Pulaski; son James Tiberius Kirkpatrick of Pulaski; parents, David and Kelley Kirkpatrick of Pulaski; brother Jeremy Kirkpatrick and wife Christina of Pulaski; sister, Samantha Padilla and wife Alex of Pulaski; nieces and nephews, Paula Padilla, Jackson Koehn, Addison Kirkpatrick, Liam Kirkpatrick, Ella Kirkpatrick, Elena Padilla, Alice Padilla; aunts and uncles, Pamela Hubbert and husband Perry, Paul Ludwig, Jeaneal Vandeven and husband Kenny; cousins, Mindi Tucker and husband Heath, Frank Vandeven and wife Tish, Michael Hubbert, Jonathan Bollinger and wife Michelle, Shannon Ludwig, Robert Hon; and many close friends and coworkers whom he considered family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.