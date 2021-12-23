Mrs. Joyce Ann Beets Solomon, 73, of Pulaski died Dec. 20, 2021, at Soddy Daisy Health Care Center.
Mrs. Solomon was born April 26, 1948, in Pulaski, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She adored her dog Lucky. She was a member of The Well Church of God. She worked most of her life in Pulaski as a restaurant cook. She was a very giving and selfless person and never met a stranger. She is preceded in death by husband John Solomon; parents, Olen and Tennie Freeman Roberts; brothers, James Roberts, Randy Roberts; and sisters, Dorothy Spivey and Jo Warren.
Funeral services were Dec. 23 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery
Survivors include sister Faye Childress of Pulaski; son Robin Beets and wife Karen of Chattanooga; daughters, Jackie Brown and husband Dixon of Sevierville, Lee Ann Allen of Pulaski, Tracy Lanier and husband Brad of Trinity, Ala.; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and special friends, Tracey Davis of Chattanooga and Raymond Allen of Pulaski.
