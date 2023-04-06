Mrs. Joyce Dean Southerland Banks, 75, of Pulaski died April 5, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Banks was born Nov. 16, 1947, in Lewisburg and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved to read and going to softball games. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers. She is preceded in death by husband Floyd Thomas Banks; parents, William H. (Bruce) and Ellen M. Thompson Southerland; and brother Gary Paul Southerland.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Diane Mantooth and husband Greg of Lewisburg; sons, David Banks and wife Diane, Jeff Banks, all of Pulaski; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Houston Southerland, Dickey Southerland, Eddie Southerland and wife Phyllis, all of Lewisburg; sisters, Betty Jo Fuller and husband Robert, Lawanda Fralix and husband Mark, all of Lewisburg; brothers-in-law, Gary Banks and wife Jean, Joe Glenn Banks, Jerry Banks, all of Pulaski; sister-in-law Betty Malone and husband James of Goodspring; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
