Mrs. Joyce Elaine Townsend Eubank, 85, died June 8, 2023.
Mrs. Eubank was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Minor Hill. She was a homemaker and helped her husband, Billy Don Eubank, in the dairy business. She loved and served the Stella community for 66 years. She enjoyed helping with the annual Stella fish fry and oversaw the community flower fund for many years. She was an avid vegetable and flower gardener. She enjoyed cooking, canning and spending time sitting on the porch, visiting with family and friends. She was a member of the Church of Christ, where she enjoyed Bible studies and helping those in need. She took pride in watching grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren grow. She is preceded in death by husband Billy Don Eubank; parents, Hadren (Tater) and Auvalene Pickett Townsend; brother Larry Townsend; sister Joan McMurtrey; parents-in-law, John R. and Mary Eubank; and son-in-law Johnny Buchanan.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Stella Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Tony Eubank and wife Cindy of Lexington, Ala, Tim Eubank and wife Cindy of the Anthony Hill community; daughters, Angie Russell and husband James of Minor Hill, Amanda Garrison and Doug Hasting of the Stella community; grandchildren, Brooke Greene and husband Brian, Beth Curry and husband Griffin, Megan Wilson and husband Matthew, Mitch Eubank and wife Ashley, Matthew Eubank and wife Shea, Kristen Meadows and husband Jared, Katie Eubank, Shelby Hargrove and husband Lee, Peyton Oliver, Rylee Garrison, Kase Garrison; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Terry Eubank and wife Donna, Tom McMurtrey; sister-in-law Renee Townsend; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and special companion, Dude.
