Ms. Joyce Fay Harris, 69, died Aug. 30, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Ms. Harris was born Dec. 13, 1951, in Lester, Ala. She was a retired school bus driver for Giles County School System. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Calvin and Mary Virginia McMullins Jones; and brother Jerry Jones.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Booth Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Tony Harris and wife Angela, Tracy Harris and wife Scarlett, all of Goodspring; daughter Tina Page and husband Bobby of Goodspring; brother Jimmy Jones of Pulaski; sister Marchelle Kirby and husband Kevin of Anderson, Ala.,; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
