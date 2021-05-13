Mrs. Joyce Marie Pinnix, 71, died May 10, 2021, at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro.
Mrs. Pinnix was born Feb. 28, 1950, in Athens, Al. She lived in Smyrna for 40 years with husband Frank and was now residing in the Red Oak Community. She was a homemaker but most of all a loving mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by parents, William Raymond and Sally Will West Tate; brother David Cecil Tate; and sisters, Nancy Ann Morphis and Dorothy Jean Tate.
Funeral services were May 13 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Beech Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Frank Pinnix of Red Oak; sons, Jay Pinnix of Red Oak, Eric Bullington of Lavergne; daughter Misty Fishbeck of Mt. Juliet; and grandchildren, Holly Lewis, Isabella Fishbeck, Skylar Bullington and Natalie Pinnix.
