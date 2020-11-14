Mrs. Joyce Thompson, 83, of Minor Hill died Nov. 11, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Thompson was born Jan. 20, 1937. She is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Renza Bell; sisters, Arlene Bell, JoAnn Ware; brother Vaughn Bell; husband Tommy Thompson; son Ronnie Thompson; and son-in-law Doyle Edwards.
Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 15, from noon-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Minor Hill Cemetery, c/o Richie Norwood, 354 Salem Roa, Minor Hill, TN 38473.
Survivors include daughter Joya Edwards of Minor Hill; brother Rhonello Bell of Maine; grandchildren, Ashley Pittman and husband David, Ryan Schaar and husband Devin, Cliff Thompson, Kirk Edwards and wife Bridgett, Donna Gibson and husband James, Renee Laws and husband Don; and great-grandchildren, Ty Redmon, Colby Schaar, Madison Schaar, Ellis Edwards, Hudson Edwards, Tulley Gibson, Wesley Laws, Kayla Batchelder and Noah Pittman.
