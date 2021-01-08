Mrs. Juanita Lawrence, 81, died Jan. 5, 2021, at AHC/Meadowbrook in Pulaski.
Mrs. Lawrence was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Lester, Ala. She is preceded in death by parents, Floyd Harvey and Ida May Richardson Swanner; husband William Garner Lawrence; and son William Stanley Lawrence.
Graveside services were Jan. 8 at Lawrence White Cemetery in Minor Hill.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, George Lawrence, Ray Lawrence, both of Minor Hill; brother Wayne Swanner of Athens, Ala.; sister Sally Haynes of Athens, Ala.; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
