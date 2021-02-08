Mrs. Judy Ann Pierce, 73, of Pulaski died Feb. 7, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Pierce was born July 6, 1947, in Pulaski, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She graduated from Beech Hill and played basketball while growing up. She worked at Sun Drop, Brindley and several music studios in Nashville. Once retired, she became a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She was a Tennessee Titans fan and she enjoyed fishing and her flower garden. She is preceded in death by husband Harold Pierce and mother Virginia Phelps McClure.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in the Phelps Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa Voss of Lawrenceburg, Ginger Bishop, Kelly Voss, both of Pulaski; grandchildren, McKenzie Bishop, Amberlin Bishop, Jaiden Bishop, Allison Parker, Cody Yurewitch, Jessica Killen, James Horn; great-granddaughter Haven Parker; and brother Johnny Phelps and wife Sally of Pulaski.
