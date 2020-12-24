Mrs. Judy Johnson Newton, 76, of Giles County died Dec. 22, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Newton was born Nov. 30, 1944, in Giles County. She loved her family and enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked as a nurse at the old Giles County Hospital and later at Hillside Hospital. She graduated from Prospect School and attended Tennessee College of Applied Technology where she received her associates degree. She enjoyed taking care of her family and friends, and cooking. She is preceded in death by husband Leon Newton; parents, Johnny and Annie Wakefield Johnson; son Ronnie Hickman; daughter Karen Shaw; and granddaughter Misty McFann.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Aspen Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Judith McFann, Jeannie Jones and husband Brad, of Pulaski; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother William Johnson and wife Emily of Prospect; and sisters, Flora Smith and husband J.B. of Pulaski, Sue Johnson and husband Charley of East Tennesseee.
