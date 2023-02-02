Mrs. Judy L. Kieff McConnell, 76, died Jan. 29, 2023, at Elk Valley Nursing Home in Fayetteville.
Mrs. McConnell was born May 23, 1946, in Lester, Ala.. She retired from Johnson Control. She is preceded in death by parents, Earl and Reba Pugh Kieff; brothers, Joe Kieff, Jimmy Kieff; and sisters, Mary Burlas and Ardena Williams.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 4, from noon-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include husband Dwight McConnell of Pulaski; son Tony McConnell and wife Shauna of Murfreesboro; brother D. W. Kieff of Killen, Texas; and grandchildren, Jessica McConnell, Andrew McConnell, Emma Rigsby.
