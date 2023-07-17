Mrs. Judy Lynn Long Marlow, 75, of Mt. Juliet died July 16, 2023.
Mrs. Marlow was born Feb. 5, 1948, and was a loving wife, mother, mimi, sister and friend. She was a Giles County High graduate and went on to complete her master’s in early childhood education. She loved her job as an educator and worked tirelessly for children of all ages. She was a former member of Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. She loved talking and never met a stranger. She had many friends from her many groups, including her beloved Margarita Girls. She had an amazing ability to reach out to everyone and keep people together. She was the glue of the family; her grandchildren were her life. She is preceded in death by parents, Royce (Cotton) and Jeane Brewer Long; and parents-in-law, Ed and Matilda Marlow.
Visitation will be Friday, July 21, from 1-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Ken Marlow of Mt. Juliet; daughter Jeana Lynn Crowell and husband Toby of Lebanon; son Justin Edward Marlow and wife Hannah of Atlanta; grandchildren, Brixton Strummer Williams-Crowell, Damian Kenneth Marlow; brothers, David Long and wife Anita of Pulaski, Mike Long of Marietta, Ga.; sister Linda Cashman and husband Mark of Lebanon; nieces and nephews, B.J. Kerstiens, Jessica Long Luda, Cameron Long, Abby Blissard, Patrick Cashman; aunt Sarah Long of Conyers, Ga.; cousins, Randy Long, Beverly Collins, Patricia McDougal, Richard Long, Patsy Stanley, Joyce Holbrook; and countless friends.
