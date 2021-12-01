Mrs. Judy Swafford, 78, of Huntsville, Ala., died Nov. 23, 2021, at Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital.
Mrs. Swafford was born Aug. 30, 1943, in Texas and grew up in Prospect. She worked for 37 years at NASA/MSFC, receiving several awards including the Space Flight Awareness Award. She retired in 1999 as a Program Analyst. After her retirement from NASA, she worked with her husband John at Swafford Jewelers, which they co-owned. They closed the store and retired in 2008. As a Master Gardener, her hobby was reflected in her yard, where she spent numerous hours. She is preceded in death by parents, Tom and Flora Williams Sanders; and sister Fawn Sanders Snitzer.
Berryhill Funeral Home in Huntsville, Ala., is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband John Swafford; several cousins and many friends, including special friend Connie Butler.
