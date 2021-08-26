Mrs. Julia Ellene Jones, 86, died Aug. 23, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Jones was born Nov. 17, 1934, in Pulaski. She retired from Southside Elementary School and as a seamstress, and was a member of Minnow Branch Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, William and Ellene Cheek Deane; husband Billy C. Jones; daughter Cheryl Pierce; son-in-law Perry Pierce; great-granddaughter Rebecca Jones; and sister Marie Burch..
Visitation is today (Thursday) from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Donnie Jones and wife Mary, Kenneth Jones and wife Sandy, all of Pulaski; daughter Diane Thompson and husband Johnny of Pulaski; special friend Kathleen Tucker and husband Dwight of Pulaski; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.
