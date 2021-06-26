Mr. Justin Lee Terry, 32, of Elkton died June 24, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Terry was born May 8, 1989, in Lawrenceburg, and was a loving husband, father and son. He loved spending time with his family and playing sports with his kids. He graduated from Giles County High School in 2007. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five years where he was a jet engine mechanic. He served two tours in Afghanistan and also one to Bachron. He was honorably discharged in 2014. He was employed at Magotteaux for five years as a scheduling specialist. He was also a member of Blooming Grove Methodist Church. But most importantly, he lived; he was adventurous and brave. He found true love and had beautiful children. He lived a good life and will forever be missed. He is preceded in death by father Raymond Matthew Terry and uncle Kevin Wales.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 29, from 3-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services with full military honors will begin at 6 p.m.
Survivors include wife Kailyn Terry of Elkton; children, Hensley Whitworth, Adalynn Terry, Colstin Terry; mother April Dawn Terrill of Pulaski; brothers, Kaleb Terry, Lukas Terry, both of Giles County, Shannon Bug of Antioch; sister Deja Coffey of Giles County; grandparents, Pat and Ron Terry of Pulaski; grandmother Dezzie Terrill of Pulaski; mother-in-law Pam Halkett of Lynnville; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and loved ones.
