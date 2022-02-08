Mr. Karl Everett Mace, 92, of Pulaski died Feb. 7, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Mace was born Jan. 23, 1930, in Akron, Ohio, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. He was an Air Force veteran with a strong military family. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Pulaski, a life member of the American Motorcyclists Association, life member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, the Air Force Communicators and Air Traffic controllers, Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 846 and the Canton, Ohio, Motorcycle Club. He was also a former member of the Wadsworth Airmen’s Association and BMW Riders Association. He had a passion for flying and it was more than a hobby. He also owned his own plane and hangar. He is preceded in death by wife Clara Bell Mace and his parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with military honors following the service. Burial will take place in Ohio at a later date.
Survivors include daughter Della Deventuri; sons Daniel McCullough De Venture and wife Melinda, Donald De Venture and wife Debbie; eight grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
