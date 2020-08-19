Mrs. Karla Anne Nave, 57, of Lawrenceburg died Aug. 17, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Nave was born Sept. 13, 1962. She was a native of Giles County, a homemaker and a member of Meadow View Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by father James Samuel Wray Sr.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Neal Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg with Jimmy Nave officiating. Burial will follow at Shores Memory Gardens in Giles County.
Memorial donations may be made to Meadow View Baptist Church.
Survivors include husband Jimmy Nave of Lawrenceburg; sons, Brian Christopher Nave of Lewisburg, David Alan Nave and wife Mallory of Lawrenceburg; daughter Malorie Diane Rensberger and husband Bryce of Niles, Mich.; mother Barbara Wray of Pulaski; brother James Samuel Wray Jr. of Pulaski; grandchildren, Landon Nave, Leanna Nave, Lainey Nave, Logan Nave, all of Lawrenceburg, Kinsley Rensberger, Levi Rensberger, both of Niles, Mich.; and parents-in-law, James and Corinne Nave of Pulaski.
