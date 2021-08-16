Mr. Kary Steven Watkins, 71, died Aug. 15, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Watkins was born June 7, 1950, in Giles County, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed his horses, cooking on the campfire and just being an old cowboy. He is preceded in death by parents, Guy Junior and June Watkins.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 20, from noon-2 p.m. at House on the Rock, 9505 US-64, Pulaski. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving wife of 51 years Carol Watkins of Goodspring; daughter Carrie Lynn Brawley and husband Ritchie of Martin; son Jonathan Watkins and fiancé Mindy Burdette of Leoma; brother Ricky Watkins and wife Wanda of Pulaski; sisters, Sheila Glover and husband Scotty of Pulaski, Tabitha Butler and husband Danny of Oneonta, Ala.; grandchildren who he loved very much, Riley Watkins, Caitlin Watkins, Cannon Brawley, Easton Brawley, Macey Brawley, Alijah Watkins; adored great-granchild Asher Zane Gilbert; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
