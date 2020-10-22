Mrs. Katheleen Smith, 71, died Oct. 19, 2020.
Mrs. Smith was born in Etowah, Ark., and was the youngest of five children. She was a member of Choates Creek UMC where she grew in faith with Christ. She was always excited to participate in church activities when she was able. She knew her Savior Jesus Christ and would always sing hymns about His mercies and grace. She was an amazing homemaker and spent 52 years loving her husband and built a life with him while raising their son. She loved people and never met a stranger. Her love for God’s creatures, other than snakes, was a leading feature of her daily life. Despite circumstances, good or bad, she always tried to put her best foot forward. She enjoyed life while living in many parts of the country. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed singing and dancing with them. Her love, joy and beautiful smile will be remembered. She is preceded in death by parents, Claude Daniel and Ora Mason; son Creighton Daniel Smith; and brothers, Larry (Buddy) Mason and William (Willie) Mason.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-noon at Choates Creek United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at noon with Ray McDonald officiating.
Neal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Memorial donations may be sent to Choates Creek UMC, c/o Jimmy Thompson, 220 Race Track Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include husband Ed Smith; son Creighton Smith; sisters, Emma Martin, Jewel Harris, both of Caraway, Ark.; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
