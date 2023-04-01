Mrs. Katherine Jean Weatherford, 88, of Lynnville died March 24, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Weatherford was born Aug. 10, 1934, and was a daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She and her late husband were strong Christians and members of Lynnville Church of Christ. All of “Mimi’s” grandchildren enjoyed spending time in the garden or the kitchen with her, and she enjoyed making her grandchildren clothes and quilts. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by parents, Colie Lee and Frances Baird Smith; husband Russell Weatherford; son Terry Wayne Weatherford; grandson Dake Weatherford; and brothers, J.C. Smith and Louie Smith.
Funeral services were March 26 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 1012 14th St. NW Suite 500, Washington, D.C. 20005.
Survivors include daughter Patricia Weatherford Ruddy and husband Bob of Lynnville; son David Weatherford and wife Lynn of Lynnville; brother Bill Smith and wife Ruth of Cincinnati; and grandchildren, Lyndsey Weatherford, Kayla Ruddy, Kyle Ruddy and Gracey Weatherford Conway and husband Isaac.
