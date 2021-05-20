Mrs. Kathleen Gae Amodei, 75, of Pulaski died May 6, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Amodei was born July 3, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio. She worked at the Pulaski Citizen for many years. She is preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Grace Ewinna Jackson Muir; husband Robert Amodei; son John L. Rippth; daughter Tammy Lynn Cartee; and sisters, Flo Calhoun and Alice Owens.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include grandson John King of Pulaski; sister Clarice Cronin of Chester, W. Va.; son-in-law Troy Cartee of Pulaski; and numerus nieces and nephews.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Amodei as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
