Mrs. Kathryn Spall, 71, died Feb. 1, 2021.
Mrs. Spall was born Aug. 21, 1949, and was a very giving and loving woman who cherished her family, her friends and her church/faith. She enjoyed quilting, reading, family gatherings and outdoor activities. She is preceded in death by loving husbands, W. Loyd Mobley, John Spall; son John Spall II; parents, George and Agnes Baker Jr.; brothers, Benjamin Baker, Howard Baker; great-grandson Michael W. Daly; and several aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at New Zion Baptist Church. Celebration of Life services will begin at 1 p.m.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to New Zion Baptist Church, 1595 Sumac Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Feariea Thornton and husband Marty of Minor Hill, Belita Lawhorn of Pulaski; grandchildren, Amberdean Hurst, Rusty Daly and wife Sarah, Benjamin Mobley, Gage Daly, Rachelle Miller; great-grandchildren, Leona Marshall, Kadrian Wilder, Jayda Daly; brother Bill Baker; sisters, Verda Brown, Terry Jackson; aunts, Dora Todd, Christine Sharp, Valerie Hamilton; fur baby CoCo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
