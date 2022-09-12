Ms. Kathy Edwina Pylant, 55, of Pulaski died Sept. 9, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Ms. Pylant was born Feb. 15, 1967, and was a loving sister and aunt. She graduated from Richland High School in 1986. She enjoyed watching older 70s shows on TV, loved dogs and liked going out to eat. She is preceded in death by parents, William Edward and Robbie Owena Pylant.
Visitation is today (Monday) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include brother Ricky Pylant and wife Nancy of Pulaski; nephew Chad Pylant of Pulaski; niece Brynn Wade and husband John of Pulaski; one great-nephew and one great-niece.
