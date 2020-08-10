Mrs. Kay Holt Hardy, 79, died Aug. 8, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Hardy was born July 1, 1941, in Pulaski. She retired as the secretary to the president at UAH. She is preceded in death by husband David Hardy; parents, Richard Edward Holt and Roxie Rochelle McCanless Holt; twin brother Ray Holt; and brother Richard Bryant (Dick) Holt.
Graveside services were Aug. 11 at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ray Holt Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Bank of Frankewing in Pulaski.
Survivors include son Billy Melson of Huntsville, Ala.; daughter Rochelle Melson Woods of Birmingham, Ala.; sister-in-law Linda Holt of Pulaski; grandchildren, Billy Ray Melson, Lydia Woods, Katelyn Woods, Cassie Melson; and great-grandchildren, Landen Duvall, Jaxon Brewer, Jesse Parden and Aria Parden.
