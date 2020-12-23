Mr. Keith David Wade Curl, 25, of Knoxville died Dec. 19, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Curl was born June 2, 1995, in Galveston, Texas, and was a loving son and brother. He enjoyed playing video games and bicycling. He was a math wiz and easily made friends. He was one who had a heart of gold and would put your needs before his own and help you in any way possible. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Vernon Mooneyham and Sharon Reaves Mooneyham, and Nancy Gorbet Curl.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Tabetha Mooneyham Curl of Albuquerque, N.M.; father David Curl and wife Kristy of Prospect; sister Krystal Stegale of Texas; brothers, Thomas Alfrey of Texas, Corey LaBove if Arkansas, Nacoma Curl of Tennessee; step-sister Skye King of Tennessee; step-brother Jerimiah Crider of Tennessee; grandfather Thomas Curl of Texas; and several nephews.
