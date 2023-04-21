Mr. Keith S. (Big Keith) Carver Sr., 76, of Parsons, Tenn., died April 16, 2023.
Mr. Carver was born Oct. 10, 1946, in Nashville. He was a standout athlete at Giles County High School and went on to play college baseball and basketball at Martin Methodist College. He finished college at Middle Tennessee State University where he continued his baseball career. He was a career educator and coach. He taught mathematics at Alamo High School, Crockett High School (Maury City, Tenn.) and at Bridgeforth Middle School. He loved coaching high school football and women’s basketball during his three decades in secondary education. He is still known as “Coach Carver” around rural West Tennessee. He never met a stranger. Anywhere. He was quick with a joke or funny story and never, ever missed an opportunity to engage in playful banter with those around him. His stories about his athletic career, the fish he caught or his golfing abilities grew larger and better with each passing year. He was very passionate about the outdoors and everything related to Kentucky Lake. He loved to fish and taught others to fish. His favorite times were visiting with family and friends at his cabin in Springville, Tenn., where he had been a part-time resident since the early 1970s and a permanent fixture since his retirement. His greatest love was his family. He was a professed Christian and was a member at Bible Hill Baptist Church in Parsons. He talked often about his relationship with Jesus Christ, especially as his death drew near. He was encouraged by his faith in those final 10 days and excited about a home in Heaven. He is preceded in death by parents, Finner and Mary Evelyn Shaw Carver; and brother John.
Celebration of life services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Bible Hill Baptist Church, 71 Russ Long Road, Parsons, Tenn.
Memorial donations may be made to The Hospice House Fund at the Foundation; West Tennessee Healthcare, 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305.
Survivors include loving wife Sandy Carver of Parsons; son Keith Carver and wife Hollianne; daughter Tina Murray and husband John; stepsons, Steve Pettigrew and wife Janet, Kyle Pettigrew and wife Sarah; and grandchildren, Carson Tarantino and husband Michael, JT Carver, Britton Carver, Alli Oman, Alex Oman, Adalyn Pettigrew, Annie Pettigrew, Berkley Pettigrew and Caroline Pettigrew.
